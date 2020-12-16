Brussels Pulls the Plug on Aid to Addis

Share with your network!

The EU is withholding millions of euros in budget support to Ethiopia because of the Tigray conflict. Humanitarian organizations are increasingly worried about living conditions for the survivors of the conflict. Some of the conditions include: Granting full humanitarian access for relief workers, access for civilians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, an end to ethnically targeted measures and hate speech, and restoring communication lines and media access in the Tigray region. The decision to postpone the funding does not affect EU humanitarian programmes on the ground or other development actions, which will continue to be implemented, the EU spokesperson said. Fighting between the federal government and the TPLF started early November. The Tigray region of Ethiopia has been almost entirely shut off from the rest of the world since fighting broke out. Communications were partially restored in the Western part of the region a few weeks ago, and in and around Tigray’s capital, Mekele, on Sunday. This came as a relief for families who were able to reconnect after almost six weeks of silence and uncertainty.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

