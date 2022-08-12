Brookdale Estate has partnered with Perivoli Lagoon House to offer a personalised, exclusive-use villa package that combines the best of the winelands and the whale coast in a luxury, 6-night package for a private group of up to eight guests sharing.

The Wine & Whales Villa Journey includes butler service and private chefs, world-class experiences and heart-warming hospitality perfectly suited to families or a small group of friends travelling together. With meals and itineraries tailor-made for guests, the package offers privacy and secluded luxury as the ‘ultimate trip to the Cape’. Three nights are spent at Brookdale Manor House in the Paarl Winelands, followed by three nights at Perivoli on the Klein River lagoon outside Stanford and Hermanus.

At Perivoli Lagoon House, unforgettable nature experiences await right on the doorstep of the magnificent designer villa. Activities range from kayaking, fishing and other water sports on the lagoon, to guided fynbos walks in the 140-hectare private reserve and excursions in a private safari vehicle to the pristine beaches of the Walker Bay Nature Reserve. From June to December Southern Right Whales are breeding in these waters, offering excellent whale watching opportunities from the shoreline or boat excursions into the bay.

The journey of relaxation continues in the glorious Paarl Winelands on the renowned working wine farm, Brookdale. The Brookdale Manor House is built in the classic Cape Dutch style and here days may be spent sampling Brookdale’s award-winning wine portfolio, and immersing oneself in the dramatic mountain vistas, gardens and vineyards. Brookdale Manor House features ample living spaces, a stunning swimming pool and sundeck, and easy access to a myriad of attractions in the valley and beyond. These include exceptional golfing, interesting cultural and historical sites, as well as some of the Western Cape’s best nature trails.

Valid for travel until 15 December 2022.

