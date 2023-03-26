iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Broken Chord, Sadler’s Wells Review – Sublime Music for the Tale of a South African Choir         

44 mins ago 1 min read

The rediscovery of some stunning portraits of the South African Choir has been the catalyst for new dance piece, which premiered in the UK last week. Developed by South African choreographer, Gregory Maqoma, it utilizes photography, music and dance to pay tribute to the talented choir, which began its international tour in 1891. The 60-minute dance-performance piece, which had its UK premiere at Sadler’s Wells last weekend, began life in 2016 as a multimedia installation after a set of exquisite portraits of the choir’s 16 singers was discovered in the Hulton photographic archive. South African composers Thuthuka Sibisi and Philip Miller, both of whom have worked extensively with South African artist William Kentridge, researched the troupe’s repertoire and composed a soundscape to accompany the images. The African Choir’s 1891 playlist was a canny mix of traditional song, hymns and what musicologists now call “western art music”, including Rossini, Donizetti and Handel as well as the British national anthem.

FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Joshua Baraka is Ugandan Music’s Next Big Thing

37 mins ago
1 min read

Design for Human Rights 

38 mins ago
1 min read

A Landmark Exhibition Celebrating the Global Impact of Modern and Contemporary African Fashions 

40 mins ago
1 min read

Seven Striking Images by Africa’s New Creative Wave

42 mins ago
1 min read

Kinshasa’s Street Artists Raise Issues about Globalisation and Economic Plunder  

46 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 Nominees    

47 mins ago
1 min read

Lagosians will Proudly Tell You there’s No Party like a Lagos Party

48 mins ago
1 min read

If You Are Looking to Set Up an Office Remotely, South Africa has It All

51 mins ago
1 min read

Luxury Places to Stay in Zanzibar for a Memorable Vacation on the Island

52 mins ago
1 min read

Accelerating and Scaling Priority Infrastructure Development in Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Case Studies: Strategising for a New Era of African Trade

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Lithium Producer is Keen to Take Advantage of a Rapidly Growing Global Demand 

1 day ago

You may have missed

6 min read

Winners Of 2023 Fleur Du Cap Awards Announced

20 seconds ago
2 min read

Smiling Saka Lights Up England Again

6 mins ago
3 min read

Kane On Target Again As England Ease Past Ukraine

8 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Chase Down Record T20 Target To Beat Windies

12 mins ago

Share