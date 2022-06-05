Broad Has ‘Good Feeling’ About Day Four

England veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad said he had a “good feeling” about the fourth day of the first test between his side and New Zealand at Lord’s, with England requiring 61 runs to claim victory on Sunday.

England were 216-5 with Joe Root and Ben Foakes on a sixth-wicket stand of 57 at close on day three, chasing a target of 277 after dismissing New Zealand for 285 before lunch.

Broad and James Anderson played a key role on Saturday, taking the second new ball and sweeping through the tourists’ batting order, with three wickets falling in a single Broad over.

“A win would be great, it would cap off a fantastic test match,” Broad told reporters on Saturday.

“It’s up to us as a group of players to do everything we can to get over the line, and it would be very special, but if it doesn’t work that way we step up to the plate in Nottingham.

“But I’ve got a really good feeling about tomorrow. Joe Root is one of the calmest, England’s best ever batsmen. (Foakes) I thought settled really nicely, and then it’s going to be up to the lower order to chase these runs, so it’s set up to be a brilliant morning.”

The second match of the three-test series will begin on Friday at Trent Bridge, followed by a game at Headingley.

Reuters

