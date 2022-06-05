Broad Has ‘Good Feeling’ About Day Four

England veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad said he had a “good feeling” about the fourth day of the first test between his side and New Zealand at Lord’s, with England requiring 61 runs to claim victory on Sunday.
England were 216-5 with Joe Root and Ben Foakes on a sixth-wicket stand of 57 at close on day three, chasing a target of 277 after dismissing New Zealand for 285 before lunch.
Broad and James Anderson played a key role on Saturday, taking the second new ball and sweeping through the tourists’ batting order, with three wickets falling in a single Broad over.
“A win would be great, it would cap off a fantastic test match,” Broad told reporters on Saturday.
“It’s up to us as a group of players to do everything we can to get over the line, and it would be very special, but if it doesn’t work that way we step up to the plate in Nottingham.
“But I’ve got a really good feeling about tomorrow. Joe Root is one of the calmest, England’s best ever batsmen. (Foakes) I thought settled really nicely, and then it’s going to be up to the lower order to chase these runs, so it’s set up to be a brilliant morning.”
The second match of the three-test series will begin on Friday at Trent Bridge, followed by a game at Headingley.
More Stories
England Players Booed When Taking The Knee In Hungary
Swiatek Is ‘Overwhelmed’ By Lewandowski Support
Nadal’s Bid For More Roland Garros history Meets Ruud Resistance
French Open Champion Swiatek Urges Ukraine To ‘Stay Strong’
Ruthless Swiatek Crushes Gauff To Clinch Second French Open Title
Nadal’s Bid For More Roland Garros History Meets Ruud Resistance
Zverev Says Torn Ligaments in Foot Ended His French Open Campaign
Talisman Bale Ready For Wales’ World Cup Bid
Mane Says He Will Listen To Senegalese People On Liverpool Decision
New Zealand Have ‘Big Job’ To Do Against England On Day Three – Blundell
Nadal In French Open Final After Zverev Retires With Ankle Injury
Zverev’s Grand Slam Dream In Paris Ends In Pain And Tears