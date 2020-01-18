Brits Lodge Where Enoch Mpianzi Drowned Closed To Public

The gates to the Nyati River and Bush Lodge where Parktown Boys grade 8 pupil, Enoch Mpianzi, drowned have been closed to the public.
Mpianzi drowned at the lodge during an orientation program earlier this week with his body being recovered earlier on Friday.
A brown brick wall and rusted gates are stopping all from entering the lodge.
The 13-year-old drowned during an orientation programme which involved a rafting activity.
The gravel road leading to the campsite is near a fast-flowing river is also off limits to the public.
No police or school officials can be seen near the camp
Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a full investigation will be carried out into the drowning.
VIDEO: Body of missing Parktown Boys’ High pupil found
