British Steel Wins Multimillion-pound Contract to Supply Rail for a New Route in North Africa

Approximately 9,500 tonnes of track, produced in Scunthorpe, will be provided for Egypt’s first fully electrified mainline and freight network which stretches from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. The network is 660km long and will carry trains for passengers and goods up to a maximum speed of 155mph. Two shipments will be transported from British Steel to the north Egyptian port of Alexandria this month and in June.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
