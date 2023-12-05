British Interior Minister to Sign a New Treaty with Rwanda

James Cleverly will arrive in Rwanda’s capital Kigali on Tuesday morning and meet with the country’s foreign minister, Vincent Biruta, to sign the treaty. Britain had intended to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrived on its shores without permission to Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants crossing the Channel from Europe in small boats. The plan has been closely watched by other countries considering similar policies. The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court last month ruled the flights to Rwanda would violate international human rights laws enshrined in domestic legislation. Since then, Britain has been seeking to renegotiate its agreement with Rwanda to include a binding treaty that it would not expel asylum seekers sent there by Britain – one of the court’s major concerns.

SOURCE: REUTERS