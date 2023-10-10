British-Ghanaian Boxer Joshua Buatsi is an Anomaly in the World of Boxing

The 30-year-old WBA international light-heavyweight champion is currently unbeaten after 17 fights and faces his next battle against Dan Azeez on October 21. But his character outside the ring holds much less of the bravado that has come to be expected from the sport of boxing. In the world of boxing and promoting, there can be pressure to assume an aggressive persona that will draw in fans and spectators, but Buatsi is resistant to that. Alongside his boxing career, he has also set up the Joshua Buatsi Foundation, which primarily functions in Ghana, focusing on developing safe spaces for boxers to train, as well as working with underprivileged children and orphans who require care.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA