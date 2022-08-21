iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

British Decathlete Gregory In Critical Condition After Bike Crash

REUTERS/Paul Childs

6 hours ago 1 min read

British decathlete Ben Gregory, who represented Wales in three Commonwealth Games, is in a critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a serious bike accident last week.

The 31-year-old suffered multiple brain haemorrhages, is in a coma and on life support, his partner Naomi Heffernan said on Instagram. Welsh Athletics confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now,” Heffernan wrote. “Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he’s a fighter and he’ll get through this.”

Gregory competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Brighton Maintain Impressive Start With Win At West Ham

6 hours ago
3 min read

Rampant Leeds Beat Chelsea As They Continue To Impress Under Marsch

6 hours ago
2 min read

PGA Tour Considering Giving Up Non-Profit Status In Move To Battle LIV

14 hours ago
2 min read

Tsitsipas Downs Medvedev To Set Up Coric Clash In Cincinnati Final

14 hours ago
3 min read

Kvitova To Take On Qualifier Garcia For Cincinnati Title

14 hours ago
3 min read

Arsenal Maintain Perfect Start, Kane Sets Record In Spurs Win

14 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Ban Supporter Indefinitely After Racist Abuse Of Son

14 hours ago
2 min read

Conte Hails Team Man Kane As Striker Hits Personal Milestones

14 hours ago
3 min read

Usyk Targets Fury After Beating Joshua On Split Decision

14 hours ago
2 min read

Brumbies Assistant Fisher Joins Wallabies Coaching Staff

14 hours ago
1 min read

Odegaard Double As Arsenal Outclass Bournemouth

1 day ago
1 min read

Mitrovic Nets Winner As Fulham Sink Brentford In Derby Thriller

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Brighton Maintain Impressive Start With Win At West Ham

6 hours ago
3 min read

Rampant Leeds Beat Chelsea As They Continue To Impress Under Marsch

6 hours ago
1 min read

British Decathlete Gregory In Critical Condition After Bike Crash

6 hours ago
2 min read

PGA Tour Considering Giving Up Non-Profit Status In Move To Battle LIV

14 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer