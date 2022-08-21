British Decathlete Gregory In Critical Condition After Bike Crash

British decathlete Ben Gregory, who represented Wales in three Commonwealth Games, is in a critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a serious bike accident last week.
The 31-year-old suffered multiple brain haemorrhages, is in a coma and on life support, his partner Naomi Heffernan said on Instagram. Welsh Athletics confirmed the news on Twitter.
“Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now,” Heffernan wrote. “Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he’s a fighter and he’ll get through this.”
Gregory competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
