British American Tobacco Plc’s Nigerian Units have Agreed to Settle $110 Million Fine

It was imposed by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission as part of the resolution for alleged market dominance abuse in Nigeria, which includes violations of public health regulations. BAT, known for brands like Lucky Strike and Dunhill, was also found penalizing retailers for offering fair platforms to its competitors’ products. The antitrust agency said it levied the fine after a three-year probe into practices at the cigarette maker. The company in its 2022 annual report mentioned the investigation, a spokesperson for British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Ltd. said in a statement to Bloomberg. The antitrust agency had previously stated that once parties connected with BAT fulfil their commitments as outlined in the consent order, any pending criminal charges against them will be withdrawn.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER