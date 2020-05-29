Fri. May 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

British American Tobacco Heads To Court Over Cigarette Sale Ban

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

British American Tobacco has announced that it has started legal proceedings to challenge government’s decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales under level three of the lockdown.

It made the announcement in a statement on Friday morning.

Government has come under fire from smokers around the country for refusing to allow the sale of cigarettes from Monday – when the country moves to level 3 lockdown – but giving alcohol the green light.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Motshekga Admits Department Faces Challenges Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools

15 mins ago
2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Talks On Safety Measures Underway With Hairdressers

19 mins ago
1 min read

Mboweni Seeks To Present Emergency Budget On 24 June

27 mins ago
1 min read

Court Decides Hairdressers Not Allowed To Work During Lockdown Level 3

34 mins ago
1 min read

Opposition Criticizes WC Government’s Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic

38 mins ago
1 min read

Pandor: Africa Must Not Act As If COVID-19 Is Its Only Challenge

45 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

British American Tobacco Heads To Court Over Cigarette Sale Ban

12 mins ago
2 min read

Motshekga Admits Department Faces Challenges Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools

15 mins ago
2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Talks On Safety Measures Underway With Hairdressers

19 mins ago
1 min read

Mboweni Seeks To Present Emergency Budget On 24 June

27 mins ago