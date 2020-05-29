British American Tobacco Heads To Court Over Cigarette Sale Ban

British American Tobacco has announced that it has started legal proceedings to challenge government’s decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales under level three of the lockdown.
It made the announcement in a statement on Friday morning.
Government has come under fire from smokers around the country for refusing to allow the sale of cigarettes from Monday – when the country moves to level 3 lockdown – but giving alcohol the green light.
