British Airways (Operated by Comair) to Restart Victoria Falls Route

British Airways (operated by Comair), South Africa’s leading premium full-service airline, has announced the reopening of bookings for flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls for travel starting on 13 May 2021.

Bookings for the regional route are open from today and as part of the airline’s ramp up it will operate two flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls for the duration of May, which will be on a Thursday and Sunday. Thereafter from 1 June 2021, customers can expect to have daily flights to and from the popular tourist destination.

Desmond O’Connor, Executive of Revenue at British Airways (operated by Comair) says: “We are delighted to reopen bookings for our services to Victoria Falls as part of the gradual return to our normal schedule. The reopening of the route is also just in time for customers to experience Victoria Falls during its peak tourist season when the entire length of the Victoria Falls is a thundering wall of falling water from May through to August.”

“We anticipate that the reopening of this route will give our customers even more choice with the current holiday destination restrictions in place and that it will be well-received by corporate and leisure travellers for a break outside of South Africa. We will soon also reintroduce holiday packages through our tour operating divisions filled with limitless adventure activities, some of which include swimming in the famous Devil’s Pool, white water rafting, kayaking, bungee jumping, ziplining, plus amazing safari experiences in the nearby national parks, as well as sunset boat cruises on the upper stretches of the Zambezi River.”

When travelling with British Airways (operated by Comair) regionally, customers have a choice of Club (Business Class) and Traveller (Economy Class). Both Traveller and Club offer passengers full-service hospitality, which includes a selection of complimentary meals and beverages*. Customers have a more spacious cabin and get to take two free 23kg bags onboard as baggage allowance. The Club offering includes added benefits, such as access to the SLOW lounge, priority boarding, pre-flight welcome drinks and additional legroom. All customers can join British Airways’ frequent flyer programme, the Executive Club, to earn benefits and rewards.

Customers can book via ba.com, the British Airways App, their travel agent or the British Airways (operated by Comair) Contact Centre on 0860 I FLY BA (4 359 22) or 011 921 0222. Discovery Vitality members and Discovery Bank clients should call 0861 KULULA (585852) to book and receive their discount.

