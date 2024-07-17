Bringing AI into Uganda’s Prenatal Care

For women in Uganda and other low-income countries, especially those who live in rural areas, ultrasound scans are a luxury. However, with the help of AI, this status quo is about to change. A pilot project in Uganda is using AI software to power ultrasound imaging, helping pregnant women access crucial scans early in their pregnancies. The AI-based ScanNav FetalCheck software, developed by Intelligent Ultrasound, enables midwives and nurses to perform scans without specialist sonographers. This initiative aims to reduce stillbirths and complications by encouraging women to seek medical care earlier. The technology can accurately date pregnancies and predict risks, even in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. It has received positive feedback from expectant mothers and healthcare providers and, more importantly, could transform pregnancy care in low- and middle-income countries by providing essential medical services to women who need them most.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN