iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Brighton Relief After First Premier League Win Over Southampton

Photo Credit: Reuters/Mike Hewitt

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Brighton & Hove Albion secured their first Premier League win over Southampton as goals from Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard led them to a 2-1 victory at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

The win ended Brighton’s three-match losing run and moved them one place up the table to 16th, on 29 points after 28 games, three points above the relegation zone.

Winger Trossard said the victory was a relief for Graham Potter’s side.

“We were the better team overall and finally we got the three points,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s a relief and now we can build on that.”

Brighton captain Dunk scored the opener with a thumping header into the bottom corner in the 16th minute after midfielder Pascal Gross curled the ball into the penalty area.

Southampton drew level 11 minutes later through forward Che Adams who volleyed home after Dunk had failed to clear the ball inside the box. It was the English forward’s third goal in as many league games.

Brighton regained the lead in the 56th minute when Belgian Trossard fired from 12 yards out following a through pass from striker Danny Welbeck who was set up on the edge of the box by midfielder Adam Lallana.

Southampton failed to recover and slumped to their 14th defeat of the season. After leading the standings in November, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are now 14th with 33 points from 29 matches.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

The Voice Of Formula One Dies At 97

9 hours ago
1 min read

Heckingbottom Named Blades Interim Boss After Wilder’s Exit

10 hours ago
2 min read

Van Dijk, Gomez Unlikely To Play In Euros – Klopp

10 hours ago
2 min read

Ronaldo Exit Rumours Just Normal Uproar – Pirlo

10 hours ago
2 min read

Man City Brush Fulham Aside

10 hours ago
1 min read

Burnley Take Leap Towards Safety With Win At Everton

10 hours ago
2 min read

England Snatch Late Six Nations Win Over France

23 hours ago
3 min read

Wales Crushing Italy In Six Nations

23 hours ago
1 min read

Relegation-Threatened West Brom Lose To Palace

23 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United

1 day ago
1 min read

Ricciardo Pleased With McLaren’s Smooth Start To Testing

1 day ago
2 min read

Premier League Chief Hopes Fans Can Return By End Of Season

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Brighton Relief After First Premier League Win Over Southampton

2 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

7 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

9 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

9 hours ago