Brighton Held At Burnley

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after Johann Gudmundsson cancelled out a first half header from Lewis Dunk.

Brighton, who won three of their last four games, including wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, were forced to share the spoils after failing to hold on to a lead yet again this season.

Burnley started brightly, with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez tested twice in the first half, first going low to deny Dwight McNeil’s free kick before denying James Tarkowski on the line at the back post following a corner kick.

But despite Burnley’s ascendancy, they conceded the opener at the other end from a corner in the 36th minute when Brighton skipper Dunk rose over the defence and powered a header home for his third league goal of the season.

Brighton then conceded their first goal in five games eight minutes after the restart when Sanchez parried a save into the path of Gudmundsson and the unmarked Icelandic winger had time to control the ball to strike it into the bottom corner.

Burnley are 17th in the standings with 23 points, nine points above the relegation zone, while Brighton are two points above in 15th.

Reuters

