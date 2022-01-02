iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Brighton Defeat Everton In Five-Goal Thriller

Phil Noble/Reuters

47 mins ago 1 min read

Brighton & Hove Albion earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring twice and Dan Burn grabbing a third.

Brighton took an early lead at Goodison Park after midfielder Mac Allister scored in the third minute, finishing off a brilliant team move with a first-time shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Burn netted the second goal in the 21st minute after the centre back, unmarked at the back post, nodded in Enock Mwepu’s flick-on from a free-kick.

Everton were awarded a lifeline four minutes later when a foul by Mwepu on Anthony Gordon led to a penalty, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin clipped the crossbar from the spot in his first appearance since August following an injury layoff.

Gordon finally pulled one back for the hosts in the 53rd minute after he cut inside from the right and fired a left-footed shot which took a huge deflection off Brighton’s Adam Lallana.

Mac Allister scored his second goal in the 71st minute with a volley from outside the penalty area. Gordon added a second goal shortly afterwards but Everton could not turn the match around, with an eighth defeat in their last 12 league games.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dallas And James Earn Leeds Crucial Win Over Burnley

45 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

11 hours ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

11 hours ago
2 min read

Crawley Prepared To Do Whatever It Takes To Play Third Ashes Test

12 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Can Compete With City’s ‘Winning Machine’ – Tuchel

12 hours ago
2 min read

Frenchman Humbert Stuns Medvedev At ATP Cup

12 hours ago
2 min read

Team Canada CEO “Worried” If Beijing Games Can Go Ahead As Planned

24 hours ago
3 min read

Sanchez Header Seals Late Win For Spurs At Watford

1 day ago
1 min read

Late Rodri Goal Gives Man City Over Arsenal

1 day ago
1 min read

Liverpool Boss Klopp To Miss Chelsea Game Due To COVID-19

1 day ago
2 min read

Nadal Reaches Melbourne Ahead Of Australian Open

1 day ago
2 min read

Man Utd Not Only About Ronaldo-Fernandes Partnership – Rangnick

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille

15 seconds ago
1 min read

Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire

5 mins ago
1 min read

Dallas And James Earn Leeds Crucial Win Over Burnley

45 mins ago
1 min read

Brighton Defeat Everton In Five-Goal Thriller

47 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer