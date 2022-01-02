Brighton Defeat Everton In Five-Goal Thriller

Brighton & Hove Albion earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring twice and Dan Burn grabbing a third.

Brighton took an early lead at Goodison Park after midfielder Mac Allister scored in the third minute, finishing off a brilliant team move with a first-time shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Burn netted the second goal in the 21st minute after the centre back, unmarked at the back post, nodded in Enock Mwepu’s flick-on from a free-kick.

Everton were awarded a lifeline four minutes later when a foul by Mwepu on Anthony Gordon led to a penalty, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin clipped the crossbar from the spot in his first appearance since August following an injury layoff.

Gordon finally pulled one back for the hosts in the 53rd minute after he cut inside from the right and fired a left-footed shot which took a huge deflection off Brighton’s Adam Lallana.

Mac Allister scored his second goal in the 71st minute with a volley from outside the penalty area. Gordon added a second goal shortly afterwards but Everton could not turn the match around, with an eighth defeat in their last 12 league games.

Reuters

