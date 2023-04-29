iAfrica

Brighton Blitz Woeful Wolves In Six Goal Thrashing

Reuters/Toby Melville
Brighton & Hove Albion crushed a woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck all scoring two each.

Four of the goals came in a frenetic first half, with Undav opening the scoring in the sixth minute when he stuck out his left foot to guide Welbeck’s cheeky backheel past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Gross doubled the home team’s lead seven minutes later, sidefooting Julio Enciso’s cross into the roof of the net, and volleyed home Brighton’s third in the 26th minute from another assist by Enciso.

Welbeck killed off any hopes of a Wolves comeback when he outjumped Maximilian Kilman at the back post to head home Pervis Estupinan’s cross in the 39th minute and scored again three minutes after halftime from just outside the box.

Brighton got their sixth in the 66th minute after Sa played a poor ball to Matheus Nunes, who crumbled under pressure from Undav, allowing the German to steal the ball and chip the keeper to seal Wolves’ heaviest defeat of the season.

The win kept Brighton in eighth place, allowing them to cut the deficit to seventh-placed Liverpool to a single point, while Wolves stayed 13th in the table.

Reuters

