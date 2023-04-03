iAfrica

Bridges For Music And ULTRA South Africa Raise R1.2 million For The Bridges Academy In Langa

Event, NGO, Ultra
15 mins ago 2 min read

On Thursday 9 March, the music industry’s brightest stars descended on Grand Africa Café & Beach in Cape Town for Bridges For Music’s 10th annual Gala Dinner and Auction. In partnership with ULTRA South Africa, the evening saw musicians, fans, and distinguished guests celebrate in style, while raising a whopping R1.2 million. 

With special appearances by ULTRA’s headliners GoldFish, Fisher and Adam Beyer and  Goodluck, the Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde, and performances by Msaki, Kila G, Qaqamba, Indigenous Frequency Cast, and Dizu Plaatjies, it was a night to remember! Bridges For Music’s very own students and teachers were also in attendance, including Fundi Mbambani and Nthando Ngcube, while the event was hosted by the dazzling Mum-Z, with Gift Ngwenya as the auctioneer. 

“The annual Gala Dinner and Auction is an impactful event to the whole South African creative industry,” says Valentino Barriosseta, Founder and CEO of Bridges for Music. “It not only offers an evening of entertainment like no other, but it also touches the lives of many young people in under-served communities. It’s a far-reaching evening,” he says, “and we’re honoured to have hosted it again with ULTRA South Africa, a global brand and reference in the dance music industry.”

The auction was the talk of the evening, with various pieces of art, experiences, musical equipment, and beauty hampers up for grabs to the highest bidders. Attendees were also able to pledge money, and support students in various educational programmes. In total, the auction brought in a grand total of R1.2 million, with the final pledge coming in from Nando’s. 

As one of South Africa’s most important creative educational institutions, the Bridges For Music Academy uplifts and empowers young talent in underserved communities. Through the very best programmes available, Bridges For Music is equipping and shaping young talent to be the leaders of the creative industries. As such, the Gala Dinner and Auction is not only an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Bridge For Music’s continued work, but also integral to ensure that much-needed resources are secured for South Africa’s most deserving young creatives. ULTRA South Africa is proud to have once again partnered with Bridges For Music for this event. 

