BRICS is Aggressively Expanding its Media Presence

TV BRICS — which is centered on programming from member countries Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa — has in recent weeks signed partnership agreements with media companies in Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Mozambique as it looks to grow the bloc’s influence among some of the world’s fastest-growing populations. Ayanda Hollow, President of TV BRICS Africa, told Semafor Africa that stories from the Global South including their development, culture and human interest stories were not “well covered” by the international media establishment. He said TV BRICS was focused on bringing stories from the bloc’s countries to global audiences, and not necessarily countering the viewpoints of other media outlets. “No one can tell our own stories like we can,” Hollow said.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR