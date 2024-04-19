Breakthrough in Malaria Prevention

Two new types of mosquito bed nets have been found to reduce cases of malaria by up to a half, raising hopes of combating the disease, which is becoming increasingly resistant to treatments and prevention efforts. Nets treated with two types of insecticide rather than one were trialled in 17 African countries where malaria is endemic between 2019 and 2022. Among the countries taking part was Nigeria, which accounts for more than a quarter of global deaths from the disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes. More than 600,000 people died from malaria in 2022 and 249 million people were infected, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization. More than 90% of cases and deaths occurred in Africa.

