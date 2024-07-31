Skip to content

Breaking The Silence On Hepatitis: South Africa’s Overlooked Epidemic

By Merilynn Steenkamp – General Manager, South Africa Multi-Country  Network at Roche Diagnostics 

Most South Africans are familiar with HIV. Our country is among the regions with the  highest prevalence in the world. However, we have made significant progress  towards making the majority of HIV-positive people aware of their HIV status and  made considerable headway in delivering antiretroviral treatment (ART) to those who  need it. Among the lesser-known challenges we face, however, is another health  crisis that can be 100 times more infectious than HIV, even though there is a vaccine  available.1,2 

Viral hepatitis is responsible for over a million deaths each year, which is easily  comparable to the annual deaths from HIV and AIDS (1.3 million), malaria (0.9  million) and tuberculosis (1.3 million), and mortality rates are rising. Since 1990,  deaths related to viral hepatitis are up 63%, making it the seventh leading cause of  mortality in the world. If this comes as a surprise, you are not alone. Despite the  growing burden of viral hepatitis, there is a persistent lack of global awareness of the  severity of the problem and not enough commitment from healthcare providers to  fight the disease.2 

What is Hepatitis? 

Hepatitis is a contagious set of viruses that cause inflammation of the liver. It  encompasses five strains: A, B, C, D, and E. According to the World Health  Organization (WHO), hepatitis is a leading cause of death globally, claiming  approximately 1.3 million lives every year — a similar number to TB, even though it  garners far less media attention. Shockingly, around 300 million people worldwide  are living with chronic hepatitis infections – a far higher number than those living with  HIV.3 

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Some types can resolve without treatment,  while others can lead to severe complications like fibrosis, cirrhosis or liver cancer if  left undiagnosed and untreated. Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is  particularly dangerous as it can result in life-threatening liver diseases when left  undiagnosed and untreated.3  

Transmission routes vary: Hepatitis A and E are commonly spread through  contaminated food and water, while Hepatitis B, C and D are transmitted through  contact with infected bodily fluids. These include infected blood, which commonly  transmits between drug users sharing needles. Infection can occur through unsafe  medical practices, mother-to-child transmission or intercourse. Symptoms can be  elusive; many individuals may be asymptomatic, while others may experience  jaundice, fatigue, nausea and abdominal pain.3 

The South African Burden

The burden of liver disease in South Africa is thought to be highly underestimated.  Chronic viral hepatitis – and particularly HBV – is a silent and neglected killer. Many  South Africans face limited access to screening, care and treatment, and human and  financial resources under strain.2  

Patients with chronic HBV infection have a 15 to 40% risk of developing cirrhosis,  liver failure or liver cancer and a 15 to 25% risk of dying from HBV-related liver  diseases.3 

Everyone Deserves to Get Tested 

An estimated 95% of people with chronic HBV and/or HCV are unaware of their  infection and, consequently, don’t receive clinical care or treatment. Without  diagnosis and treatment, around one-third of those chronically infected with viral  hepatitis will die.3 

The alarming numbers highlight the urgency of prioritising hepatitis in our national  health agenda. We need new funding models, public awareness campaigns and  improved access to testing and treatment.  

The journey towards eliminating hepatitis in South Africa begins with informed  conversations and collective action. Everyone deserves to be educated about this  little-known epidemic and everyone equally deserves a chance at a long, healthy life. 

We need to break the silence surrounding hepatitis. Community engagement will  help disseminate vital information about the risks and importance of proactive and  early testing. Everyone should know their status – for their own peace of mind, a  better chance at living a long, healthy life and a lower risk of transmitting this highly  contagious virus to others. 

Let’s Take Aim at Hepatitis 

Hepatitis can be overcome. We have seen it happen. Egypt has proved that with  concerted effort and investment, hepatitis can be effectively managed. The country’s  successful campaign to eliminate hepatitis C – once a leading cause of death – showcases the potential of public-private partnerships to transform healthcare  outcomes. Incidentally, this achievement makes Egypt the first country to achieve  “gold tier” status on the path to eliminating hepatitis C as per WHO criteria.4 

South Africa can be just as impactful in eliminating hepatitis. Through integrated  healthcare approaches that streamline testing for hepatitis alongside other prevalent  diseases like HIV and TB, we can prioritise comprehensive care for patients.  

Every South African needs to have a meaningful conversation about hepatitis and  take the initiative to get tested at their local healthcare facility. Vaccination should be  a priority so that we can prevent hepatitis from overcoming the immense progress  we have made towards addressing our disease burden.  

If we make a concerted effort together, we will win. Let’s start by talking about it. 

