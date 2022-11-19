Brazil’s Lula Says No Point Arguing Why World Cup Is In Qatar

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday there was no point arguing why Qatar will host this year’s World Cup and that fans should focus on the matches instead.
“I don’t know the criteria by which Qatar was chosen, but it’s not up to us to judge because that has already been decided,” Lula told a news conference in Lisbon. “What we want is for the players to play well.”
At the news conference, Lula, who won the presidential election last month against right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, also said Brazil has returned to normality since the election.
