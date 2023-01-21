iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Brazil’s Dani Alves Jailed On Remand In Spain Over sexual Assault Allegation

REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
2 hours ago 2 min read

A Spanish judge ordered Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said on Friday.

The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Alves appeared before a Barcelona judge after local police detained and questioned him. The public prosecutor had requested he be jailed without bail pending trial.

Alves’ representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

His Mexican club Pumas UNAM announced they had terminated his contract with immediate effect.

“The club reiterates its commitment to not tolerate acts by any member, whoever they may be, that go against the club’s spirit and its values,” Pumas sporting president Leopoldo Silva said.

“We cannot allow the conduct of one person to damage our work philosophy, which has been an example throughout history.”

The alleged victim had filed a complaint earlier this month and the case remains open over a crime of sexual assault, Catalonia’s court system said in a statement.

Alves told Antena 3 TV earlier this month that he was at the club with other people but denied any such behaviour.

“I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space,” he said. “I don’t know who this lady is… How could I do that to a woman? No.”

Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-2016 and briefly returned to the LaLiga team for the 2021-22 season.

He has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

2 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

2 hours ago
2 min read

Italy’s Juventus Docked 15 Points For Transfer Deals

2 hours ago
2 min read

Belgium Winger Trossard Joins Arsenal From Brighton

2 hours ago
2 min read

Consistency Key To Solving Liverpool Problems – Klopp

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Sign England Youth International Madueke From PSV Eindhoven

2 hours ago
1 min read

Leicester Sign Defender Kristiansen From FC Copenhagen

2 hours ago
1 min read

Classy Arsenal Outgun Spurs To Extend Lead At The Top

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Sign Ukrainian Winger Mudryk From Shakhtar Donetsk

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Earn Scrappy Win Over Palace To Ease Pressure

6 days ago
2 min read

Isak Earns Newcastle Last-Gasp Win Over Fulham

6 days ago
2 min read

Rashford Role In Equaliser Was Clear Interference – Akanji

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings

2 hours ago
3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

2 hours ago
3 min read

Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins Faces A Tough Road As New Zealand PM

2 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

2 hours ago

Share