Brazil Viewed As Favourites To Win Qatar World Cup

Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five times champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar.
William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5-1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11-2), England (6-1), Spain (15-2) and Argentina (11-1).
BetMGM also had Brazil as (5-1) favourites followed by France and England (both 11-2).
Holders France were pooled with Denmark, Tunisia and either the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, who are in a playoff series. England face Iran, the United States and the winners of the European playoff – Wales, Scotland or Ukraine. read more
The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.
More Stories
Brentford Shock Chelsea With Eriksen On Target
Man City Reclaim Top Spot With Win At Burnley
Stunning Ward-Prowse Free-Kick Earns Southampton Draw At Leeds
Chelsea Fan Group Says Majority Do Not Support Ricketts Family’s Bid For Club
Medvedev To Undergo Hernia Operation
U.S. To Face England And Iran, Spain Meet Germany In World Cup Group Stage
Tuchel ‘Not Sure’ If He Should Meet With Chelsea Bidders
Experience Winning World Cup Can Lift England – Knight
Fernandes Signs New Man United Deal Until 2026
Vegas Puts Monaco’s Future Into Focus – Brown
Verstappen Wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
West Indies Clinch Series Victory Over England