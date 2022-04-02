iAfrica

Brazil Viewed As Favourites To Win Qatar World Cup

9 hours ago 1 min read

Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five times champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar.

William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5-1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11-2), England (6-1), Spain (15-2) and Argentina (11-1).

BetMGM also had Brazil as (5-1) favourites followed by France and England (both 11-2).

Holders France were pooled with Denmark, Tunisia and either the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, who are in a playoff series. England face Iran, the United States and the winners of the European playoff – Wales, Scotland or Ukraine. read more

The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Reuters

