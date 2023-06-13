iAfrica

Brazen Attack at DRC Camp Just 5km From a UN Base

Children are seen in a camp for internally displaced persons IDPs in Ituri province, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, March 17, 2022. Despite all the challenges, peace and state authority will be restored in Ituri, a violence-laden province in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, reassured Lieutenant-General Johnny Luboya, Ituri's military governor, in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.TO GO WITH "Interview: Efforts to restore peace, state authority in Ituri to continue: DR Congo military governor" (Photo by Alain Uaykani/Xinhua via Getty Images)
At least 46 civilians were killed in a militia attack on a camp for displaced people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Monday. Officials said the Co-operative for the Development of the Congo (Codeco) group, one of many militias operating in DRC’s conflict-ridden east, was responsible for the killings at the “Lala” camp. The Lala camp for displaced people is 5km from Bule, the site of a UN peacekeeper base. Codeco claims to protect the Lendu community from the Hema ethnic group, as well as the DRC’s army. Its fighters have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the UN.

SOURCE:REUTERS

