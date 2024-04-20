“Brave Is Unbeatable” Campaign Aims To Rally Canadians Around Olympians

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and national broadcaster CBC unveiled the branding campaign video “Brave is Unbeatable” on Friday with the aim of rallying the country behind athletes who will compete at the Paris Games.

Narrated by Canadian actor Michael J. Fox and Grammy winning singer Celine Dion, the first ever collaboration features the stories of nine athletes and the obstacles they must overcome to compete on the world stage.

“I’m so proud to have been part of this campaign,” said five-time Emmy Award-winner and “Back to the Future” star Fox, who has been an inspirational figure himself waging a very public battle with Parkinson disease. “It’s amazing to see what these athletes have overcome in order to achieve greatness.

“I think that story is so important, and we can all relate to that struggle to persevere despite the odds.”

The campaign features some of Canada’s top medal hopes and best known Olympians, including sprinter Andre De Grasse, swimmer Maggie Mac Neil and basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander was cut from his high school team but has gone on to become an NBA All-Star with Oklahoma City Thunder and last year was awarded the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete.

In his story De Grasse, winner of six Olympic medals including 200 metres gold at the Tokyo Games, talks about dealing with doubters, including himself.

“Throughout my career, when I’ve experienced injuries and setbacks, I used to question whether I could still compete against the world’s best,” said De Grasse. “But my belief in myself is stronger than any doubt I’ve ever faced.

“That resiliency helps me push through all the adversity.

“And it’s worth it, because when we get to Paris, I know I’ll have the support of the whole country lifting me up, too.”

The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11.

Canada won 24 medals, including seven golds, at the COVID-19 delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters