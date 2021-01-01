iAfrica

Brandfort To Be Renamed ‘Winnie Mandela’

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her 80th birthday celebrations held at Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. (Photo: GCIS)

Apartheid architect, Hendrik Verwoerd’s hometown will now be named after an Anti-Apartheid activist.

Brandfort in the Free State will now be known as Winnie Mandela.

Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, approved the name change on Friday.

He says it is just one of the ways government is honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The struggle icon was banished to the town by the apartheid government and spent 8 years there from 1977.

Her house was later turned into a museum.

However, government has been accused of neglecting it.

