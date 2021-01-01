Brandfort To Be Renamed ‘Winnie Mandela’

Apartheid architect, Hendrik Verwoerd’s hometown will now be named after an Anti-Apartheid activist.
Brandfort in the Free State will now be known as Winnie Mandela.
Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, approved the name change on Friday.
He says it is just one of the ways government is honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The struggle icon was banished to the town by the apartheid government and spent 8 years there from 1977.
Her house was later turned into a museum.
However, government has been accused of neglecting it.
More Stories
KZN Health Dept Concerned By Rising Infections
Cele Urges Officers To Defend Themselves Against Criminals
Fewer Than A Fifth Of JSE Directors Are Women
SA Reported 13 652 New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Names New Ministers In Cabinet Reshuffle
Zuma Admitted To Outside Hospital For Medical Observation
Cape Town High Care Wards, ICU’s Filling Up
Mkhize Announces Resignation
SA Reports 13 777 New Cases
Gordhan ‘Sleeping On The Job’ – Numsa
Applications To Open On Friday
Truck Drivers Under Siege In Eastern Cape