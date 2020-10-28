Bramley Cosmetics Searches For Authentic Women As Ambassadors Who Really Care For You

Share with your network!

Bramley Cosmetics, the South African locally designed and locally produced beauty brand that has taken women by storm, will be launching a Bramley #BeYou Brand Ambassadors Search Campaign 2020/2021 throughout South Africa and Namibia. The campaign will launch on the 2nd of November 2020 via focused social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

The campaign speaks to the brand values of respect, care, and quality, and therefore drives the message of the authentic, natural beauty that shines from within. Respecting women and their strength, and caring for their needs, Bramley focuses on those unique features and strengths that make women uniquely beautiful.

The top twenty Brand Ambassadors will step into their role as Bramley Brand Ambassadors from 1 February 2021. During their time as a Bramley Ambassador, they will have the opportunity to increase their role and social impact within their communities. The role will encourage focus on issues relating to beauty, health, and wellbeing. Bramley will equip these 20 Ambassadors with a leadership and development training workshop to help them further grow their leadership skills and capabilities as a social impact influencer.

The Bramley #BeYou Brand Ambassador Search Campaign 2020 aims to:

Recognise the strength of women who rise above their circumstances to be their best selves, and achieve all they set their minds to, regardless of the challenges they face. Identify women who are proud of their diversity and natural beauty and want to play an active role by advocating that all women have the right to be, “Your own kind of beautiful.” Further help to develop the skills of women who are already adding value and creating a better quality of life to those whose lives they touch through their personal care and efforts.

“The time has come for Bramley to play a bigger role in the lives of women. Our brand was designed with high care, value, and quality at it’s core for all women in mind. This campaign aims to expand Bramley’s reach of care, value, and quality in the lives of women for women, by allowing them to be “their kind of beautiful”. By this we are not limiting the definition of beauty, and we are calling on women from all over the country to tell us what makes them uniquely and naturally beautiful. We are creating a canvas for women to express themselves and write a new narrative on beauty. Through creating a platform where women are given a voice to describe what they think beauty is, one that often has been and still is limited to media and societal values. We are doing it differently by focusing on beauty from the inside out,” Says Mrs. Diane Eales, Prime Brand Africa (Pty) Ltd, Bramley Development and Marketing Manager.

Diane Eales explains, “We made sure that all who participate in this campaign are aligned to the greater cause and effect of our message. Being aware of the impact Covid-19 has had on family budgets and how this is affecting all women. Women generally tend to compromise on their own personal care and beauty needs to cater for their family’s necessities first.”

“We believe women must still be able to care for themselves and treat themselves with products that they can access at an affordable cost without compromising quality. Bramley’s product range makes this possible. Our affordable price point allows women from all income groups to access our high value, luxury products.”

The Bramley Ambassador Search Campaign 2020/2021 will roll out as follows:

Phase 1: The Bramley #BeYou launch will run from 2 November to 5 December 2020.

Phase 2: The selection and announcement of the Bramley Ambassador Top 50 Finalist from 10 December 2020 to 10 January 2021, during which each finalist can gain votes via social platforms.

Phase 3: The selection and announcement of the 20 Bramley #BeYou Brand Ambassadors 2021 on 25 January 2021.

For more information about the Bramley Brand Ambassador Search Campaign 2020 and the competition mechanics, kindly log onto Bramley’s website www.bramleycosmetics.com or simply contact us with questions you might have related to this campaign.

