Brambles, a global leader in supply chain solutions operating through the CHEP brand, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) for another three years. The partnership aims to address the pressing issues of food insecurity and food waste worldwide. This collaboration builds upon the strong relationship established between Brambles and GFN in 2016, which was further extended in 2019.



GFN is committed to supporting community-led initiatives that alleviate hunger and reduce food waste in nearly 50 countries. In 2021 alone, GFN member food banks distributed 692 million kilograms of food and grocery products, benefiting 39 million people through a vast network of over 59,000 social service and community organizations.



In South Africa, the CHEP Corporate Social Responsibility initiative has forged a noteworthy partnership with FoodForward South Africa, a prominent national NGO and member of the Global Food Network. Together, they have successfully facilitated the distribution of over 88 million meals in the past year. All food items were transported using CHEP’s reusable assets, allowing FoodForward SA to minimise its environmental footprint and enhance efficiency throughout their beneficiary organisation distribution network.



“We believe in the power of collaboration and are proud to continue our partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network,” said Marietjie Brown, CHEP’s Sustainability and Government Affairs Lead for India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.“ Through our ongoing support, we aim to make a meaningful impact in South Africa and around the world, addressing food insecurity and waste. Together with our partners, we can create sustainable solutions and ensure that nutritious food reaches those who need it the most.”



Under this renewed commitment, Brambles will continue to collaborate closely with GFN. This collaboration includes an annual financial donation, logistics and warehouse support, volunteering, and in-kind contributions through the utilisation of CHEP’s reusable pallets, crates, and bins. These assets enable producers and retailers to transport goods efficiently to food banks.



Graham Chipchase, Brambles CEO said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network for a further three years. With increasing food inflation and general cost-of-living increases, the role of food banks has never been more important in our communities. We are honoured to work with them to help alleviate hunger and reduce food waste.”



“We’re very thankful for the longstanding partnership between Brambles and GFN,” said Vicki Clarke, Vice President of Development.



“The breadth of the support Brambles provides to both GFN and individual food banks is incredible – from donations of funds and resources like pallets, which are crucial to food bank operations, to the contributions of dedicated volunteers. Now is a particularly critical time to support community-led initiatives that address hunger, and Brambles is a key partner in this important work certainly doing their part.”