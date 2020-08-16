iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Brady Claims First WTA Title

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final.

The hard court, outdoor competition in Lexington, Kentucky, marked the WTA’s first tournament in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced almost all sport into a long break earlier this year.

In the first set, a defensive effort saw Brady save all four break points faced before going on the attack in the second set, winning more than 80% of her first serve points in front of the empty stands.

Brady, who defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinal, thrust her hands into the sky after firing off a forehand winner to clinch the match and walked to the net to tap her opponent’s racket in a socially distanced gesture of sportsmanship.

The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York from later this week, followed by the U.S. Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Hamilton Takes Dominant Win In Spain

9 mins ago
2 min read

Halep Wins Prague Title

16 mins ago
1 min read

Nishikori Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of U.S. Open

23 mins ago
1 min read

De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Season

27 mins ago
3 min read

City And Guardiola At A Cross-Roads

30 mins ago
3 min read

Lyon Upset Man City

11 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Expects Another Tough Battle With Verstappen

11 hours ago
2 min read

Cantona Comparisons Premature – Fernandes

11 hours ago
1 min read

Brady Defeats Gauff In Straight Sets

11 hours ago
2 min read

Dhoni Arguably Greatest White-Ball Captain – Vaughan and Hussain

11 hours ago
2 min read

Lopetegui Praises ‘Best’ Man United Side In Recent Memory

11 hours ago
2 min read

Dhoni Quits International Cricket To Play IPL

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Government Remembers Marikana Tragedy

39 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton Takes Dominant Win In Spain

9 mins ago
1 min read

Brady Claims First WTA Title

12 mins ago
2 min read

Halep Wins Prague Title

16 mins ago