Brace For More Rolling Blackouts

Eskom Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer has warned the nation to brace itself for more rolling blackouts.

The power utility says it’ll require about a trillion rand to resolve the country’s energy crisis in the next decade and half.

Oberholzer was speaking at an AGRI SA congress underway in Pretoria.

He said Eskom plans to retire nine of its 13 coal-powered stations in the next decade, and will rely on hybrid energy systems, which include battery storage systems, renewables, and nuclear energy from Koeberg, whose lifespan is being extended by an additional 20 years.

