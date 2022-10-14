iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Brace For More Rolling Blackouts

Image: Pexels
18 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer has warned the nation to brace itself for more rolling blackouts.

The power utility says it’ll require about a trillion rand to resolve the country’s energy crisis in the next decade and half.

Oberholzer was speaking at an AGRI SA congress underway in Pretoria.

He said Eskom plans to retire nine of its 13 coal-powered stations in the next decade, and will rely on hybrid energy systems, which include battery storage systems, renewables, and nuclear energy from Koeberg, whose lifespan is being extended by an additional 20 years.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Action SA Welcomes SCA Rejection Of Stalingrad Tactics With Lily Mine Tragedy

12 hours ago
1 min read

Exports Suffer As Transnet Strike Continues

18 hours ago
1 min read

Virus Spike Spotted In Three Provinces

18 hours ago
1 min read

Auditor-General Says SOE Reform Has Been Too Slow

2 days ago
1 min read

PSA Plans To Strike After Failed Wage Talks

2 days ago
1 min read

Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer

2 days ago
vote
1 min read

Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition

4 days ago
1 min read

Transnet, Untu And Satawu Continue With Wage Talks At CCMA

4 days ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams

4 days ago
1 min read

Zille Takes Legal Action Against Joburg Speaker

4 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’

6 days ago
1 min read

I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Action SA Welcomes SCA Rejection Of Stalingrad Tactics With Lily Mine Tragedy

12 hours ago
3 min read

3 Ways Technology Can Help SMEs Survive Loadshedding

12 hours ago
4 min read

To Be A Step Ahead Of Tourism Safety, We Have To Work Together – SATSA

17 hours ago
4 min read

Build Your Perfect Kruger National Park Experience

18 hours ago

Share