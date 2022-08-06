Bournemouth Grab Win Over Aston Villa On Premier League Return

Bournemouth made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home on Saturday following goals from midfielder Jefferson Lerma and striker Kieffer Moore.
Colombian Lerma put Bournemouth in front in the second minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the box following a corner and smashed it into the back of the net.
Steven Gerrard’s Villa dominated possession but they failed to create enough chances as Danny Ings struggled to make an impact against his former club, while new signing Boubacar Kamara’s long-range effort in the 65th minute went wide.
The visitors were left to rue their dismal defending when an unmarked Moore wrapped up Bournemouth’s victory with a towering header in the 80th minute, as he met defender Lloyd Kelly’s looping cross from the right.
More Stories
Brilliant Boks bag biggest win over All Blacks in 94 years
Tottenham Crush Southampton For Impressive Opening Win
Wolves’ Ait-Nouri Scores Own Goal To Hand Leeds Win
Magic Mitrovic Nets Twice As Fulham Hold Liverpool To Draw
No Hugs From Klopp As Liverpool Held By Fulham
Moyes Surprised Lingard Picked Forest Over West Ham
Record Breaking McKeon Admits Pool Programme Took ‘Mental Toll’
Liverpool Boss Klopp Backs Salah To Shine After Signing New Contract
Serena Williams Faces Tough Draw In First U.S. Open Tune-Up Event
Own Goal Helps Arsenal Win At Palace In Premier League Opener
Medvedev Confirms Extended No.1 Stay
McLaren Told Ricciardo That Piastri Will Replace Him – Reports