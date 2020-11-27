Bottles App Is Giving Customers Free Delivery On Their Black Friday Order Until 6 December

Share with your network!

Pick n Pay’s official grocery and liquor on-demand delivery app – is offering all customers two free deliveries this Black Friday. To qualify, customers must enter the code PNP35 on checkout. In addition, Bottles will also be offering customers unique daily, exclusive promotions, including R50 off their shop.

The Black Friday deals and free delivery code is valid until 6 December 2020. The app’s Black Friday deals offer up to 50% off various products, ranging from everyday grocery items, household and toiletry essentials, liquor to small appliances and electronics. Customers can order up to 50 items, with a limit of six items per product.

“Customers are enjoying the opportunity to shop their favourite Black Friday deals alongside other daily essentials they usually shop with us.

“In addition to grocery items, customers have really enjoyed the liquor and electronic Black Friday deals, with many customers buying power banks. Personal care products, such as toiletries, have also been popular Black Friday purchases on the app,” says Vincent Viviers, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Bottles.

To give customers the best online experience, Bottles has increased their drivers and in-store personal shoppers to ensure customer orders are delivered to their front door as quickly as possible.

Apart from the Black Friday deals in the app, customers can also shop over 8,000 other products. The Bottles app delivers nationwide in selected areas, seven days a week. Customers can check whether they are within the delivery network by downloading the app and entering their delivery address.

