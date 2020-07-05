Sun. Jul 5th, 2020

Bottas Wins Dramatic Austrian Opener

3 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: Mark Thompson/Pool via REUTERS

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas won a dramatic first race of the delayed Formula One season for champions Mercedes in Austria on Sunday, with the safety car driver kept busy and only 11 of the 20 cars finishing.

Charles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris taking his first podium after six times world champion Lewis Hamilton collected a five second time penalty that dropped him from second.

The race at the Red Bull Ring was held without spectators for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters

