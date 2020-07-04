Sat. Jul 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Bottas Pips Hamilton For Pole In Austria

3 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: Joe Klamar/Pool via REUTERS

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix with six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row.

The front row lockout was a record-equalling 65th for champions Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, winner of the past two Austrian Grands Prix, qualified third with McLaren’s Lando Norris starting fourth.

Reuters

