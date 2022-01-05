Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self- isolation after routine testing. Vice President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president’s responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation, Dipowe said. New coronavirus infections have risen sharply in the diamond-rich Southern African country since the detection of the Omicron variant late last year, to an average of 2,500 every three days from under 300 over the same period before Omicron. But health officials say hospitalisations have not spiked. Botswana has managed to fully vaccinate 71% of its eligible population of around 1.3 million people.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share with your network!