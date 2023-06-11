Botswana’s Ongoing Allure as an Exceptional Safari Destination

Regarded as one of Africa’s most expensive game-viewing destinations, Botswana represents the sharp edge of adventurous, transformative travel to pristine, remote places with a timeless appeal. All the best safari operators have a solid presence here, from AndBeyond and Wilderness to Great Plains Conservation and Natural Selection. In their shared mission to fund the conservation of wild places through sustainable, positive-impact travel, old camps in prime locations have been rebuilt to more exacting earth-friendly standards, while expedition-style camps and authentic mobile operations in increasingly far-flung concessions are all the rage – privacy and access to space being the ultimate luxuries.
