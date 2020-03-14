Botswana’s Game-changing Safari Lodge

It’s a redesigned camp in one of the world’s best wildlife destinations. First built in the 1990s, both camps—bookable through specialists Africa Travel—signaled a new dawn in design and attitude. But it was Jao that changed the game. From that point on, others had to play catch up. With a spectacular rebuild, Jao has raised the bar again. Sophisticated, small-scale, reusing existing and salvaged materials, it’s surrounded by the watery Okavango, sitting on an island of leadwood trees and riverine forest. It feels like the world’s most spectacular tree house.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
