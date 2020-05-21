Botswana’s 48-day Lockdown Ends

All businesses and schools are now cleared to reopen under government guidelines, including individual temperature checks, use of face masks and regular sanitizing. COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Dr. Kereng Masupu said in a news briefing that depending on the coronavirus disease pattern, a return to lockdown will remain an option. Meantime, people returning home to Botswana will undergo mandatory quarantine and the ban of foreign visitors remains in place. Botswana confirmed 29 COVID-19 infections and one death. Reuters news agency said the Botswana’s government set aside more than $400 million to help absorb the economic impact of businesses suspending operations, including the prized diamond industry, which had no buyers coming into the country because of travel restrictions.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Top Performers Line Up for Africa Day Concert
Pastor Chris’ Sermon on Coronavirus Pulled Off Air
There is a Global Silence on the Victories Africa Has Made in Handling the Pandemic
South African Newborn Succumbs to COVID-19
Planning Your African Escape A Year in Advance
Helium Health Offers Startups an ‘African Discount’