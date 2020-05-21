Thu. May 21st, 2020

Botswana’s 48-day Lockdown Ends

A pedestrian walks across an empty road, which usually experience heavy traffic in Gaborone on April 5, 2020 during the third day of the state of emergency in Botswana. - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared state of emergency of 28 days to fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan / AFP)

All businesses and schools are now cleared to reopen under government guidelines, including individual temperature checks, use of face masks and regular sanitizing. COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Dr. Kereng Masupu said in a news briefing that depending on the coronavirus disease pattern, a return to lockdown will remain an option. Meantime, people returning home to Botswana will undergo mandatory quarantine and the ban of foreign visitors remains in place. Botswana confirmed 29 COVID-19 infections and one death. Reuters news agency said the Botswana’s government set aside more than $400 million to help absorb the economic impact of businesses suspending operations, including the prized diamond industry, which had no buyers coming into the country because of travel restrictions.

SOURCE: VOA

