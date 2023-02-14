iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds

6 hours ago 1 min read

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has warned that his country could sever ties with South African diamond giant De Beers if talks to renegotiate a sales agreement prove unfavorable for his country. The 2011 sales agreement governing the terms of marketing diamonds produced by Debswana – a 50-50 joint venture between the government and De Beers – expired in 2021. It has been extended by the parties, who cited the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for the delay in concluding negotiations and will end on June 30, 2023. Speaking at a rally of his ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in his home village of Moshupa, about 65 kilometers from the capital Gaborone, Masisi warned, “If we don’t reach a win-win situation, each side will have to pack up and go home.” Under the 2011 agreement, the mining company De Beers received 90% of the rough diamonds produced while Botswana, Africa’s largest diamond producer, received 10%. In 2020, Botswana’s share was increased to 25%.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll

6 hours ago
1 min read

What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?

6 hours ago
1 min read

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Set their Eyes on Nairobi’s Mass Transport Sector

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Will Be Responsible for the Second Largest Growth in Gas Supply by Volume

6 hours ago
1 min read

Motorbike Taxis Behind Benin’s Green Revolution

6 hours ago
1 min read

Pope’s Visit Renewed Focus on the Growing Role of African Catholics

6 hours ago
1 min read

Research On How People Move around Dakar

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Unveils ‘Largest’ Ship in Great Lakes Region

6 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon is Celebrating the 90th Birthday of its President

6 hours ago
1 min read

First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

1 day ago
1 min read

An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Difficult Times In Business Can Be Exactly When New Opportunities Emerge 

2 hours ago
2 min read

African Mining Indaba Unlocks Industry Investment Potential

2 hours ago
1 min read

20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash

2 hours ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods

2 hours ago

Share