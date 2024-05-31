Botswana is Hoping for a Quick Separation of De Beers

The world’s top diamond producer by value, is finalising a new 10-year gem sales deal agreed last June with De Beers. The two parties had agreed to finalise the deal by June 28 this year, but the proposed takeover of Anglo by the BHP Group has brought uncertainty to the sales agreement. The renewal of the sales deal and mining rights for Botswana and De Beers’ joint venture mining company, Debswana, is vital to Botswana, which gets about 40% of its revenue, 75% of its foreign exchange earnings and a third of national output from diamonds.

BUSINESS DAY LIVE