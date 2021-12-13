Botswana Gem Brings the Outdoors In

Flame of Africa occupies the activities desk in the Cresta Mowana entrance foyer. Activities include an all-day outing on the luxurious double decker Chobe Style or a day aboard the triple decker Chobe Explorer, both highly recommended. Unlike the usual lodge boat afternoon circuit, you can really explore, at leisure. A day aboard the Chobe Explorer is the best way to take it all in. Then there’s fishing. These particular waters are home to the voracious, most powerful power to weight ratio fresh water fish in the world- the tiger fish- a true delight to every serious or amateur angler. Flame of Africa have partnered with AirVentures to offer balloon safaris- a first in Botswana- over the Seloko Plains, 45 minutes away, between May and September. The Seloko Plains is an important wildlife corridor and its diverse habitat incorporates large tracts of forest which open up into wide open grassland plains, making it perfect for balloon safaris.

SOURCE: IOL

