iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Botswana Gem Brings the Outdoors In

5 hours ago 1 min read

Flame of Africa occupies the activities desk in the Cresta Mowana entrance foyer. Activities include an all-day outing on the luxurious double decker Chobe Style or a day aboard the triple decker Chobe Explorer, both highly recommended. Unlike the usual lodge boat afternoon circuit, you can really explore, at leisure. A day aboard the Chobe Explorer is the best way to take it all in. Then there’s fishing. These particular waters are home to the voracious, most powerful power to weight ratio fresh water fish in the world- the tiger fish- a true delight to every serious or amateur angler. Flame of Africa have partnered with AirVentures to offer balloon safaris- a first in Botswana- over the Seloko Plains, 45 minutes away, between May and September. The Seloko Plains is an important wildlife corridor and its diverse habitat incorporates large tracts of forest which open up into wide open grassland plains, making it perfect for balloon safaris.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Travel Restrictions on South Africa Right Now

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Picture of Luxury in an African Setting

5 hours ago
1 min read

Insecure’s Yvonne Orji on Keeping Up with Lagos’s Late-Night Scene

5 hours ago
1 min read

Liberia is the Only African Country that Officially Celebrates Thanksgiving

5 hours ago
1 min read

In Sierra Leone, Fighting Deforestation Using Coconuts

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Industry Has Failed to Acknowledge the Complexities of African Music

5 hours ago
1 min read

Adjaye Set to Create Memorial to West African Slaves in Barbados

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Ghanaian Artist Brought a Boat to Miami Art Basel

5 hours ago
1 min read

A South African Shopping Site Where Artisans and Community Meet

5 hours ago
1 min read

Apple Called Out for How it Classed Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

An App that Rewards Customers for Recycling their Solid Waste

3 days ago
1 min read

The Coronavirus Pandemic has Derailed the Global Campaign against Malaria

3 days ago

You may have missed

antibody testing
1 min read

Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

1 hour ago
1 min read

Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer