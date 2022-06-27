Botswana and Cape Verde Moved to Level 3- High Risk

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. According to the CDC, Level 3: “high” risk applies to travel destinations that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. In June 2022, there are currently more than 110 destinations at Level 3. Countries listed in Level 3 account for almost half of the roughly 235 places monitored by the CDC. This week, Botswana and Cape Verde have joined France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, and Thailand in Level 3. Level 2: “Moderate” Risk is reserved for countries that have reported just 50 to 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Amongst Romania and Sweden, four other countries were updated to Level 2 — Bolivia, Kenya, Morroco, and Ethiopia. The CDC defines Level 1 as Low-Risk destinations with 49 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days. This week, the following six countries were added to El Salvador. Fiji, Guinea, Moldova, Tanzania, Saint Eustatius.
SOURCE: TRAVELNOIRE
