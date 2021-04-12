Boschendal Launches Omnichannel Retail Offering In Support Of Local Entrepreneurs

Share with your network!

One of South Africa’s oldest wine farms, Boschendal, announced the launch of a brand new omnichannel retail offering that delivers the farm’s famed produce and locally sourced goods directly into South African homes.

Georgie Davidson, CEO at Boschendal, says: “The pandemic has accelerated our plans to digitally transform a 335 year-old farm and ensure all South Africans have a chance to enjoy the rich cultural and culinary heritage of Boschendal and its vibrant surrounding communities. By connecting artisans and producers in and around our farm with South Africans from across the country, we also hope to turn the new omnichannel offering into a showcase of the art, ingenuity and soil-to-fork produce for which our region is famous.”

The omnichannel offering is the brainchild of Boschendal board member Andrew Jennings, a global retail executive who has held senior positions at Saks Fifth Avenue in the US, Harrods in the UK and Woolworths in South Africa.

On offer is a range of ethically-made, hyper-locally sourced artisanal goods ranging from homeware, kitchenware, textiles and garden accessories, as well as a small selection of unique, handpicked imported artisanal goods. Food and produce from Boschendal, which is among other things South Africa’s largest producer of plums, are also on offer, drawing on the farm’s established agricultural heritage.

At the moment, orders are only available to residents in the Western Cape, with a national launch planned for later in the year.

“In light of the impact of the pandemic on local travel, it’s become increasingly hard for people outside our immediate community to visit the farm and enjoy its vibrant selection of soil-to-fork goods,” says Davidson. “With the launch of our omnichannel offering, we are creating opportunities for anyone to add a piece of our historic farm to their everyday lives, and to connect them to the rich cultural heritage of our unique area.”

Boschendal’s omnichannel offering is now live. To see the products on offer, please visit https://shop.boschendal.com.

