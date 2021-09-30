Bosasa Was A Criminal Enterprise – Agrizzi

Bosasa was a criminal enterprise and the way contracts were obtained is pure criminality.

That’s according to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who says there hasn’t been enough accountability against those responsible.

He was in conversation with JJ Tabane on eNCA about the state capture inquiry.

“The people you saw in the safe collecting money, those are the first ones that should be held accountable,” he said.

“The advisors should also be held accountable. The way the contracts were obtained was criminal, but how it was run on how we provided services was impeccable.

“There was six million cash going out every month. But because of the volume, it was easy to get that kind of money and pack it in the bag. There was never ever stealing off the plate,” he said.

