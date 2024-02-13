BOSA’s Maimane Not ‘Closed Off’ To Working With DA, MPC After Polls

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, has not ruled out working with his former party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the Multi-Party Charter (MPC).

Maimane, whose organisation’s candidates will compete nationally and a provincially, said that the country’s future would be driven by coalitions.

Maimane was addressing the Cape Town Press Club on Monday about what his party’s intentions were as the country heads to the polls.

Mmusi Maimane said that coalitions would be a normal part of the country’s political system in the future and those who failed to govern would be replaced.

The former DA leader has also not ruled out working with the party and other members of the Multi-Party Charter as they try to cut the African National Congress (ANC)’s majority to below 50%.

But he said that committing before the elections might not be advisable as voters needed to be clear about who they’re voting for.

“I don’t think the issue is uniquely about the DA. There are parties in the MPC that we’ve been in conversation with, certainly it’s not something I’ve closed off.”

Maimane said that for the first time in the country’s history, it’s not a contest between big and small parties, but between new and old ideas.