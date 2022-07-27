Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference

Border management will be on the agenda at the ANC’s weekend policy conference.
NEC member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says the party has heard concerns about illegal immigrants.
She says the free flow of goods and people is important for economic growth.
At the same time, according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, the weekend conference will be a success only if policies adopted respond to challenges faced by citizens.
Mabe says ordinary South Africans had a say on the policies.
The party’s National Policy Conference is scheduled for this weekend.
Meanwhile, political analyst, Lesiba Teffo says the ANC is in the wilderness.
He says the party is not short of policies but lacks individuals who are capable of implementing them.
More Stories
Ramaphosa’s Energy Plan Should Have Deadlines – Maimane
Myeni Pleads Guilty To Defeating The Ends Of Justice
Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed
SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis
ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries
Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation
There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis
NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas
Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction
NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde