Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference

Image credit: EWN

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Border management will be on the agenda at the ANC’s weekend policy conference.

NEC member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says the party has heard concerns about illegal immigrants.

She says the free flow of goods and people is important for economic growth.

At the same time, according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, the weekend conference will be a success only if policies adopted respond to challenges faced by citizens.

Mabe says ordinary South Africans had a say on the policies.

The party’s National Policy Conference is scheduled for this weekend.

Meanwhile, political analyst, Lesiba Teffo says the ANC is in the wilderness.

He says the party is not short of policies but lacks individuals who are capable of implementing them.

Border Management On The Agenda At ANC's Weekend Conference

