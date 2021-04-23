iAfrica

Boosting Nigeria’s Agricultural Capabilities

6 hours ago

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the USAID/Nigeria COVID-19 Food Security Challenge, which will offer US$3 million in funding and technical assistance to Nigerian companies mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s agri-food systems. Nigeria is presently confronted with a food security crisis that is deepened by COVID-19 global pandemic and its negative consequences on the food value chain in the country. Millions of people, and especially the most vulnerable households, are threatened with hunger and malnutrition due to the socio-economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and large-scale disruption to food production, processing, distribution, and marketing systems. In response to this crisis, USAID is looking to collaborate with commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies that are already operating in food production, processing, or distribution across Nigeria. Applications are open to youth-led and mid-stage companies.

