iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Booking Agents Swamped With Cancellations

Image: Pexels

28 mins ago 1 min read

At least half a million travel bookings to South Africa have been cancelled in just 48 hours, according to a snap survey of 600 travel agents, conducted by the Southern African Tourism Services Association and the Federated Hospitality Association.

A few foreign travellers in Cape Town made last-ditch attempts to leave the country on Sunday, but many others had no choice but to ride out the ban which has put a stop to Europe-bound flights.

The travel industry estimates that if the current ban stays in place, the tourism industry could lose almost 80-percent of expected business between December and March.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Labour Unions Welcome Move To Consider Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

23 mins ago
1 min read

Omicron Proves That Fourth Wave Is Coming – Ramaphosa

26 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2858 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

30 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Remains On Alert Level 1

14 hours ago
2 min read

Excellent Science Should Not Be Punished – Reactions To Travel Ban

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 220 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

South Africa Says It Is Being Punished For Early COVID Variant Detection

2 days ago
3 min read

SA Businesses Fear Return Of Lockdowns

2 days ago
1 min read

Prasa Is Just A Mess – Mbalula

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

We Spoke To Several Parties But Not The DA – Mbalula

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Back On UK Travel Red List

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

My Smart City Platform Speeds Up Service Delivery In Cape Town, Driven By Private And Public Sector Collaboration

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Labour Unions Welcome Move To Consider Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

23 mins ago
1 min read

Omicron Proves That Fourth Wave Is Coming – Ramaphosa

26 mins ago
1 min read

Booking Agents Swamped With Cancellations

28 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer