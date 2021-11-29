Booking Agents Swamped With Cancellations

At least half a million travel bookings to South Africa have been cancelled in just 48 hours, according to a snap survey of 600 travel agents, conducted by the Southern African Tourism Services Association and the Federated Hospitality Association.
A few foreign travellers in Cape Town made last-ditch attempts to leave the country on Sunday, but many others had no choice but to ride out the ban which has put a stop to Europe-bound flights.
The travel industry estimates that if the current ban stays in place, the tourism industry could lose almost 80-percent of expected business between December and March.
