Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

New adventure travel platform, Afritrails, has simplified real-time trail booking for trails in southern Africa. Since lockdown came into effect in Southern Africa, one way that travellers have eased the strain of social distancing has been to safely escape to nature. For experienced hikers who would like to venture on long trails, and new hikers who don’t know where to start planning, the South Africa-based booking platform offers an easy way to explore routes, using the Afritrails real-time aggregator. The Afritrails platform was launched shortly after and debunks the myth that one has to book trails a year in advance. Having spent more than a decade exploring trails across the continent, the team recalls vivid memories of family trips in beautiful untamed surroundings and share in the hope that all people are afforded the chance to experience the hassle-free joy of planning day and overnight trails.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

